Man arrested in fatal stabbing of 27-year-old in Montreal's Mile-End

A man was arrested and appeared in court Saturday after the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man in Montreal's Mile-End.

The 28-year-old man was arrested just before noon Friday after fatally stabbing another man on Jeanne-Mance Street, close to Van Horne Avenue, just hours before.

Paramedics found the man at around 5 a.m. Friday after a 911 call came in about someone hurt on the street.

It was Montreal's 26th homicide this year.

Witnesses told investigators that the two men had been fighting with each other just before the stabbing, Montreal police said on Sunday.

Police haven't yet confirmed what charges the suspect is facing.