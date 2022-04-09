Woman dies after being stabbed in violent attack in Montreal's east end

A woman in her 20s has died, after she was stabbed Friday evening in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Montreal police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the attack.

Police were first called at around 7 p.m. about a conflict in an apartment on Aylwin Street between Sherbrooke and Hochelaga Streets.

When ambulance workers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with at least one stab wound to her upper body, according to police. Police had said Friday night that she was in critical condition, but clarified Saturday morning that her death was confirmed on the scene.

Police found and arrested the suspect not far from the apartment. He was taken to hospital for an injury to his hand and will meet with investigators, police say.

The SPVM set up a command post at the site of the attack and investigators were still on site Saturday morning.

The woman's identity is still not confirmed and the connection between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time.

The woman's death is the fifth homicide on Montreal territory this year, according to police.