Man, 19, faces another charge after child dies in home north of Montreal

Prosecutors have added a charge of manslaughter to a man charged in connection with the death of a young child in Bois-des-Filion, north of Montreal.

Yacine Mehennaoui, 19, was already charged last month with criminal negligence causing the death of a child, possession of an unauthorized firearm and obstruction of justice.

In November, officers from the Terrebonne–Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines–Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service responded to a 911 call about a seriously injured child at a home on 34th Avenue.

The three-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by first responders.

The investigation was transferred to provincial police.