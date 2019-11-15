Man, 89, dies after being struck by car in NDG
A perimeter has been set up and Decarie Boulevard is closed between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke Street.
Collision happened just before 6 a.m. at Decarie and de Maisonneuve
An 89-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Friday morning.
Montreal police say the collision happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Decarie Boulevard and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.
Const. Raphaël Bergeron says the car had a green light while going through the intersection.
Bergeron said there is a possibility the man was trying to cross on a red light, though the investigation is ongoing.
He said no charges have been laid in connection with the case.
A bus driver who saw the collision was treated for shock.
