74-year-old man found dead near NDG overpass

Montreal police say the Quebec coroner is investigating after a 74-year-old man experiencing homelessness was found dead during an extreme cold snap.

The SPVM said they received a call around 6 p.m. Monday, saying someone was unwell near an overpass at Saint-Jacques Street and Highway 20 in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Once on site, first responders confirmed that the man was dead.

Montreal entered a deep freeze Monday night, with temperatures dipping to –26 C. By Tuesday morning, it felt like –35 C with the wind chill.

The city's homeless organizations say they've been buckling under the pressure of the Omicron wave of COVID-19, which has reduced capacity in many of its overnight shelters.

Both Chez Doris and the Old Brewery Mission shelters said lack of staffing has kneecapped their ability to open more spaces.