Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in NDG

A perimeter has been set up and Decarie Boulevard is closed between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke Street.

Collision happened just before 6 a.m. at Decarie and de Maisonneuve

Montreal police said a bus driver who saw the collision was treated for shock. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Friday morning.

Montreal police say the collision happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Decarie Boulevard and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

A bus driver who saw the collision was treated for shock. 

Decarie is closed between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke Street and a perimeter has been set up at the scene.

