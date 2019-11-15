Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in NDG

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Friday morning.

Montreal police say the collision happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Decarie Boulevard and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

A bus driver who saw the collision was treated for shock.

Decarie is closed between de Maisonneuve and Sherbrooke Street and a perimeter has been set up at the scene.