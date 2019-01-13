Man, 36, in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal North

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed outside a residence on Lapierre Avenue in Montreal North, around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Montreal police say the man was taken to hospital and a 23-year-old female suspect was arrested shortly after.

Witnesses who spoke to police said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument with several other people that then became violent.

Investigators were still on the scene early Sunday evening and part of Lapierre Avenue was blocked off near Pascal Street.