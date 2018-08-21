Man, 23, killed in police shooting in NDG

A 23-year-old man has died following a police shooting in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Montreal police were called to the intersection of Montclair Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard for a fight that broke out between two men.

One of the men involved in the fight went towards an officer. Police say he was wielding what appeared to be a knife.

That's when police opened fire. According to Quebec's bureau of independent investigations (BEI), which is now in charge of the case, officers first tried to subdue the man with a stun gun, but were unsuccessful.

Then one officer opened fire.

Montreal police say a man went towards an officer wielding a knife. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

The man was rushed to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

As per protocol, police have handed the case over to the BEI, which is the body in charge of handling investigations when people are injured or killed during police operations.



BEI first stated the man was 39, but has since corrected that information.