Montreal man exonerated of all charges related to attempted murder of police officer

Mamadi III Fara Camara has been exonerated of all charges related to the attempted murder of a Montreal police officer on Jan. 28, Service de police de Montréal (SPVM) Chief Sylvain Caron announced Friday night.

Caron offered a public apology to Camara for his ordeal, which included being arrested in his home, charged with serious crimes and spending six nights in jail.

Caron said he will meet with Camara to also apologize to him in person for the mistaken arrest.

"He has nothing to be ashamed of," the police chief said.

Caron said DNA tests on physical evidence recovered at the scene of the attack made it possible to objectively exonerate Camara.

Caron's announcement was brief and he refused to answer reporters' questions. Instead, he said an information session will be held for the public and the media to explain the police investigation process. He did not say when that session would be held.

The 31-year-old PhD student had been accused of disarming and injuring SPVM Const. Sanjay Vig during a routine traffic stop in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Caron said Vig was attacked seconds after issuing a ticket, but forensic evidence collected by the SPVM's major crime unit has proven Camara's innocence.

Camara as maintained his innocence since the day of his arrest, but he was charged and was detained for six nights before abruptly being released at his scheduled bail hearing Wednesday.

It was then that the Crown announced new evidence had been brought forward, and the charges against Camara would be stayed.

Camara's family and friends cheered at the Montreal courthouse when his handcuffs were removed and he was allowed to exit the building with his wife, who is pregnant with twins.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups and politicians on the municipal, provincial and even federal levels.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday morning the arrest and detainment is a "troubling case" and that "there needs to be full light shone on exactly what happened there."