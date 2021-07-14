Montreal man, wrongfully arrested for attacking police officer, to sue city and Crown for nearly $1M

A Black PhD student, who was wrongfully arrested by Montreal police and spent nearly a week in jail, is suing the City of Montreal and Crown prosecutors for close to $1 million.

Mamadi III Fara Camara, 31, alleges in a lawsuit application to be filed today in Montreal that he was the victim of a "botched investigation based on racial profiling."

Camara spent six nights in jail from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 and was charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer and disarming a police officer. He was ultimately exonerated and cleared of all charges on Feb. 5.

The lawsuit says Camara was the victim of "excessive police force" and suffered harm from a "serious damage to his reputation."

Camara, a trained engineer who supervised a laboratory at École Polytechnique de Montréal, was barred from campus, and his duties were suspended during the criminal proceedings for the attempted murder charge.

Several members of Camara's family, including his wife and in-laws, as well as his neighbours are also part of the lawsuit.

They are suing the city and the Crown for amounts ranging from $15,000 to $75,000 for the suffering caused by the ordeal.

None of the lawsuit's claims have been proven in court.