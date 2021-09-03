Mamadi Camara was not racially profiled, but Montreal police botched investigation, report finds

A Black man who was wrongfully arrested by Montreal police last winter was not a victim of racial profiling, but a bungled investigation contributed to his six-day stint in jail, according to a report by a Quebec Superior Court judge.

Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne had been appointed by the Quebec government to lead an investigation into police conduct leading up to the arrest, as well as what transpired after.

In January, Mamadi Camara, a Black PhD student, was stopped by Const. Sanjay Vig in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood for allegedly using his cell phone while driving. Shortly after, the officer was attacked from behind and disarmed.

At the time, the officer told investigators Camara was the one who attacked him, leading to his arrest and detainment on charges that included attempted murder, aggravated assault and disarming a police officer.

Camara was eventually exonerated in large part due to surveillance footage from the province's Transport Ministry, near the scene. Montreal police issued a public apology for his ordeal. Camara is suing the City of Montreal and Crown prosecutors for close to $1 million.

The findings from Justice Dionne's report were released on Friday.

"We are of the view that, in the particular circumstances of this case, Mr. Camara was not subjected to differential treatment on the basis of his race, colour or ethnicity," the report reads.

The report also concluded that Montreal police had reasonable motives to arrest Camara and the Crown prosecutor's office was justified in approving the charges against him.

However, many of the report's 18 recommendations are aimed at the Service de police de la ville de Montréal (SPVM), and it found flaws in how the SPVM carried out its investigation and managed the information it was receiving.

According to Dionne, the evidence from the surveillance footage that helped clear Camara was mismanaged by investigators.

"This information could've changed the course of the investigation and therefore avoided the prolonged detention of Mr. Camara," the report reads.

More than 80 interviews were conducted ahead of the report, including 66 with SPVM officers.

According to Dionne, Camara was asked twice to be interviewed, and he declined the first request and never responded to the second.

The report — which is partly redacted to ongoing proceedings involving the man currently charged in Vig's attack — can be found here.

