Major water outage in Pierrefonds leaves residents without drinking water

Some residents in Pierrefonds are without drinking water, after a water main break.

The affected streets include Gouin Boulevard, west of St-Charles Boulevard, and Geneviève, de Kenty, Legault, de Gaulle, Noel and des Rivières streets, as well as Bouchard Boulevard. (Google maps) The affected areas are Gouin Boulevard, west of St-Charles Boulevard. Other streets without water include Geneviève, de Kenty, Legault, de Gaulle, Noel and des Rivières streets, as well as Bouchard Boulevard.