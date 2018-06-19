Major water outage in Pierrefonds leaves residents without drinking water
Some residents in Montreal's Pierrefonds area in the West Island are without drinking water, after a water main break.
The affected areas are Gouin Boulevard, west of St-Charles Boulevard. Other streets without water include Geneviève, de Kenty, Legault, de Gaulle, Noel and des Rivières streets, as well as Bouchard Boulevard.
In a tweet, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro said workers are in the area and will have the water running as soon as possible.
Major water break on boul. Gouin Ouest, west of Saint-Charles. Rues Geneviève, de Kenty, Legault, des Rivières, de Gaule, Noël and Bouchard and boul. Gouin Ouest are without water. Teams on site to repair and restore drinking water supply as soon as possible. <a href="https://t.co/EHrvmDGKDA">pic.twitter.com/EHrvmDGKDA</a>—@pfds_rox