Major water outage in Pierrefonds leaves residents without drinking water

Some residents in Montreal's Pierrefonds area in the West Island are without drinking water, after a water main break.
Some Pierrefonds households are without water after a water main break. (File photo)

Some residents in Pierrefonds are without drinking water, after a water main break.  

The affected areas are Gouin Boulevard, west of St-Charles Boulevard. Other streets without water include Geneviève, de Kenty, Legault, de Gaulle, Noel and des Rivières streets, as well as Bouchard Boulevard.
The affected streets include Gouin Boulevard, west of St-Charles Boulevard, and Geneviève, de Kenty, Legault, de Gaulle, Noel and des Rivières streets, as well as Bouchard Boulevard. (Google maps)
In a tweet, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro said workers are in the area and will have the water running as soon as possible.

