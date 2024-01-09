Winter storm warnings issued for much of southern Quebec ahead of messy weather cocktail

Following an unseasonably green holiday period, much of southern Quebec is in for some intense winter weather over the next few days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued special weather statements and winter storm warnings for multiple regions, including Montreal.

The city is expected to see close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds starting Tuesday afternoon into the night.

A period of freezing rain is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning before the precipitation changes to rain.

Areas further north into the Laurentians and up to Quebec City could see between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow with gusty winds.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

ECCC is warning about potentially dangerous driving conditions and is urging people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.