Man found dead in his home after hours-long police operation south of Quebec City

A man was found dead in his home by Quebec provincial police in Sainte-Croix, a Quebec town between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City, after an hours-long police operation launched when the man's girlfriend escaped from the home with several injuries.

Sûreté du Québec police officers had surrounded the home on des Chutes Street in the small municipality since 8 a.m. Sunday, saying they were responding to a man in crisis.

Hours later, they said they found the man's body when they entered the residence.

Sûreté du Québec police blocked off several streets Sunday morning during the operation. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Police said a woman and two children left the home earlier in the day and were taken to hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are not life-threatening, they said.

SQ investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding what took place that morning.

A total of about 15 police vehicles were on site at the height of the operation.