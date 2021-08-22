Major heat wave hits southwestern Quebec

Southwestern Quebec is bracing itself for excessive heat as a warm and humid air mass will affect the province until next week.



Environment Canada issued a heat warning Sunday for Montreal, Longueuil, Laval, Châteauguay and La Prairie.

Sunday's temperatures will be especially high with humidex values reaching 40 and daytime highs above 30 degrees Celsius.



"It will also be uncomfortable at night with lows near 20 degrees Celsius until Tuesday morning," the warning said.

Humidex values during the day will stay above 35 degrees Celsius for most of next week.



The agency is advising the public to drink plenty of water before feeling thirsty. It also says those exercising and working outdoors are at greater risk of suffering from a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.