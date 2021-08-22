Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Major heat wave hits southwestern Quebec

Environment Canada issued a heat warning that should last until much of next week.

Hot and humid days, uncomfortable nights expected all week

CBC News ·
A woman walks her dog as mist rises from a water fountain in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Southwestern Quebec is bracing itself for excessive heat as a warm and humid air mass will affect the province until next week. 

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Sunday for Montreal, Longueuil, Laval, Châteauguay and La Prairie.

Sunday's temperatures will be especially high with humidex values reaching 40 and daytime highs above 30 degrees Celsius.

"It will also be uncomfortable at night with lows near 20 degrees Celsius until Tuesday morning," the warning said. 

Humidex values during the day will stay above 35 degrees Celsius for most of next week. 

The agency is advising the public to drink plenty of water before feeling thirsty. It also says those exercising and working outdoors are at greater risk of suffering from a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now