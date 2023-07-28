Buildings evacuated after water main break floods Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Emergency officials are working to repair a water main break that has caused major flooding in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Friday morning and left several vehicles and basements submerged in water.

Police and firefighters have closed off a large section of the area — from Jean-Talon Street to Bélanger Street and between 15th and 20th avenues — where water continues to flow.

Videos taken from the area show deep and rushing water filling the streets and multiple vehicles partially submerged. At least one appears to have fallen through the pavement.

The Montreal fire department says 20 buildings near the water main break — located at the intersection of Bélanger Street and 17th Avenue — have been evacuated as of 10:30 a.m.

Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault says several basements have been flooded. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

At a news conference this morning, Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said it is not yet clear how many residents are affected, but he says several basements have been flooded.

Hydro-Québec has also cut off electricity for some 40,000 people in the area, Guilbault said, in order to prevent water from coming into contact with electricity — particularly for dwellings with electrical panels located in the basement.

Guilbault said the operation to completely fix the pipe "will take some time." The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has sent three buses to the area to help with the evacuations.

In a tweet, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the Étienne Desmarteau arena in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough will be open in the next few hours to welcome those who need support.

"My thoughts go out to the citizens of the affected sector," she wrote.

The Montreal fire department is urging motorists to avoid the area.