Weekend downpour leaves major flooding, sinkholes in central Quebec

The heavy rain that drenched much of Quebec on Saturday left flooded rivers and blocked roads in its wake Sunday in several parts of the province.

Multiple rivers burst their banks Sunday morning in the Charlevoix region, while other watercourse levels in the area swelled significantly.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, 135 millimetres of rain has fallen in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., — about 95 kilometres northeast of Quebec City — so far this weekend, with more expected to come.

One campsite in the area, the Genévrier, was flooded for the third time this year by the Rivière des Mares — a tributary of the Rivière du Gouffre. Campers were forced to evacuate the premises as a preventative measure.

While the Rivière du Gouffre reported major flooding Sunday morning, officials say water levels in the area should start to drop around 4 p.m. (Philippe L'Heureux/Radio-Canada)

On Sunday morning, the Rivière du Gouffre in Saint-Urbain, north of Baie-Saint-Paul, reported "major flooding."

The situation is reminiscent of the spring, when heavy rains swelled rivers in the region and two volunteer firefighters died after being swept away by flood waters.

Officials say water levels in the area should start to drop around 4 p.m.

Sinkhole in Mauricie region splits road

The downpour also caused damage in the Mauricie region. In the municipality of Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc, Chemin des Marcottes was split by a major sinkhole following the heavy rain.

According to city officials, it could be several days before the path is fully reopened to residents in the area.

A road in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc, Que., in the Mauricie region was completely split in two by a sinkhole following the heavy rain. (Marie-Ève Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)

Meanwhile, the city of Trois-Rivières has implemented preventive measures to limit the impact of the rain expected to continue Sunday.

Officials say they will ensure constant monitoring of the Père-Daniel, Laviolette and Saint-Maurice tunnels as well as the Bettez, Lacerte and Milette waterways.

Pumps are also being installed in high-risk areas to redirect water if necessary.

The city is asking pool owners to delay emptying them in order to reduce the quantity of water in the stormwater system.