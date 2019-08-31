Building with over 40 housing units destroyed by fire on Quebec's North Shore

A building housing over 25 people on Quebec's North Shore was engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

The fire, in a Sept-Îles housing complex, has left one person in critical condition due to smoke inhalation, according to Patrick Gwilliam, the director general of Sept-Îles.

According to Gwilliam, the fire first started around 9 p.m. Friday night, after which it was controlled quickly and safety checks were made.

But around 4 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called back as the fire had spread to the entire building.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is open.

The victims are currently being sheltered in the Centre sociorécréatif in Sept-Îles.

The building contained 52 units, 40 of which were occupied, the city said.

The whereabouts of three of the building's residents are still unknown.

Provincial police and the city of Sept-Îles are asking all residents of 60 Père-Divet Street to head to the local Centre socio-récréatif or to call 340-4141.