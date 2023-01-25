Major overnight fire guts Pierrefonds-Roxboro strip mall

Firefighters are cleaning up after a major overnight fire in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough destroyed a strip mall.

Emergency crews were called to the shopping centre, near Saint-Charles and Pierrefonds Boulevards, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say part of the roof collapsed and damage is heavy. There are about a dozen stores in the strip mall, although it's unclear how many were affected by the blaze.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown.