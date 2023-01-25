Major overnight fire guts Pierrefonds-Roxboro strip mall
Firefighters are cleaning up after a major overnight fire in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough destroyed a strip mall.
Emergency crews were called to the shopping centre, near Saint-Charles and Pierrefonds Boulevards, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say part of the roof collapsed and damage is heavy. There are about a dozen stores in the strip mall, although it's unclear how many were affected by the blaze.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
with files from CBC's Shawn Lyons
