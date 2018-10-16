Skip to Main Content
Major fire destroys historic building in downtown Magog
By 6 a.m., the entire building was engulfed in flames

The building is a large historic one on Principale Street in the heart of Magog's downtown. (Geneviève Proulx/Radio-Canada)

A major fire broke out in a building in downtown Magog in Quebec's Eastern Townships early Tuesday morning.

The building is a large historic one on Principale Street with businesses on the main floor and two floors of apartment units above. 

By 6 a.m., the entire building was engulfed in flames and parts of the structure could be seen crumbling from it.

No injuries have been reported so far. 

