Major fire destroys historic building in downtown Magog
A major fire broke out in a building in downtown Magog in Quebec's Eastern Townships early Tuesday morning.
The building is a large historic one on Principale Street with businesses on the main floor and two floors of apartment units above.
By 6 a.m., the entire building was engulfed in flames and parts of the structure could be seen crumbling from it.
No injuries have been reported so far.