Major fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux apartment complex forces evacuation of about 150 units

More than 150 firefighters worked all night to put out the flames at a major fire on Montreal's West Island.

The fire broke out in a three-storey apartment complex on Brunswick Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and 149 homes in the apartment complex had to be evacuated. Most will be allowed to return, according to the Red Cross, which aided in relocating residents.

About 150 firefighters battled a fire overnight in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A Red Cross spokesperson said the organization is looking to house 60 families who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but early indications are that it was not intentionally set.

