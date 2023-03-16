Major fire consumes Old Montreal heritage building

Firefighters battled the flames of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal on Thursday morning.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. in a building at the intersection of Place d'Youville and Saint-Nicolas Street, right behind the Pointe-à-Callière museum.

Condominium units on the upper floors were evacuated and ambulances arrived to treat 12 people for injuries, 10 of whom were taken to hospital.

Guy Allard, who works in security at the Pointe-à-Callière museum one block east of the fire, said when he arrived this morning, he was shocked to see the building engulfed in flames.

"People broke the [windows ]and were saying 'I want to get out, there's a fire inside, come help me,' and medics were trying," he said.

"It was scary for sure."

The building was constructed in 1890 by William Watson Ogilvie, a wealthy businessman, according to the City of Montreal's Old Montreal information website. It was a three-storey building built to house the headquarters of the Ogilvie Milling Company. It featured stone architectural elements including arched windows and had a wood-panelled lobby.

Its main floor was used for commercial space and its two upper floors included housing units.

These days, the ground floor is occupied by a firm of architects and the two upper floors are condominium units.

The fire spread rapidly, said Martin Guilbault, operations chief for the Montreal fire department. When firefighters arrived, they had to rescue people from the third storey with a ladder.

Guilbault said nine people were treated for burns to their hands and faces, while three people suffered burns to their lungs.

WATCH | Heritage building in Old Montreal engulfed by flames:

Blaze burns in Old Montreal Duration 0:25 Ten people were transported to hospital after an early morning fire near Place D'Youville on Thursday.

"The fire is under control right now," he said.

"What we have to do is take care of all the smaller fires in the building. It might take a couple hours."

Electricity was cut in some areas of Old Montreal to allow firefighters to do their job safely. Guilbault said it is too early to know the source and cause of the blaze.

On Twitter, Mayor Valérie Plante urged people to avoid the area if possible.

"Thank you to the teams present working to ensure safety," she said.

Hotels near the site of the fire were also evacuated.

Nate Tipple and his partner were visiting Montreal from Oklahoma City. They woke up to the smell of smoke.

"We weren't sure the fire wasn't coming from inside the hotel until we went outside," he said.

"I'm just hoping everyone is alright. The scariest part was watching people coming out the windows."

Tipple, who said he was shaken by the events, had to leave his belongings in the hotel.

Fiona Ham, secretary of the Old Montreal Residents' Association (ARVM), said she learned of the fire when her father called her early in the morning.

"It's always sad to see a heritage building damaged," she said.

"We thank the firefighters for acting so quickly and in such a great number. We're always open for residents to reach out."