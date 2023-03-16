Major fire burning in Old Montreal
A fire broke out in a building near the Pointe-à-Callière museum in Old Montreal Thursday morning.
More than 100 firefighters at scene of Old Montreal fire, 6 people in hospital
Firefighters are working to put out the flames of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal.
The fire started around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning in a building at the intersection of Place d'Youville and Saint-Nicolas Street, right behind the Pointe-à-Callière museum.
Residents have been evacuated and ambulances are on-site to treat those with injuries. Urgences-santé said 12 people were treated for injuries, 10 of whom were taken to hospital. Ambulances are on-site.
On Twitter, Mayor Valérie Plante urged people to avoid the area if possible.
"Thank you to the teams present working to ensure safety," she said.
More to come
