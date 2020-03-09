Here's how major events in Montreal are handling COVID-19 concerns

As some sporting events and shows around the world are cancelled or modified due to COVID-19 fears, event planners in Montreal are also trying to figure out how handle concerns about the virus.

In the last few days, the hugely popular music, film and tech conference South by Southwest was cancelled, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin today, was postponed, and organizers of the Bahrain Grand Prix race announced the event will be closed to fans.

According to the Canadian government's website, all organizers of large gatherings are encouraged to get in touch with health authorities to determine whether or not their event should be postponed.

This advice is especially true for large gatherings that are indoors, and where people will be standing within two metres of each other, it said.

So, will the Montreal event you are supposed to attend in the next few weeks go on as planned? The short answer is: for now, probably.

Here's a partial list of how organizers here are dealing with the situation.

World Figure Skating Championships

Though the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation women's world hockey championship was cancelled in Nova Scotia, the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal will go ahead as planned. The competition will see 200 skaters from 50 countries compete at the Bell Centre from March 16 to 22.

In a statement to CBC News Friday, Skate Canada says all athletes will be screened for symptoms at the border, undergo health checks and be required to fill out questionnaires throughout the competition.

"Information from the Public Health Agency of Canada will guide our decisions as we work to maintain the health and safety of participants of the world championships," the statement said.

"The International Skating Union and Skate Canada will work closely with local medical personnel throughout the event and will be in contact with health officials as required."

Local pro sports teams still playing

All Impact games in Montreal are also scheduled to go ahead for now. According to a spokesperson for the team, the Impact has been in contact with government officials and with MLS to closely monitor the situation.

The league has formed a task force to look into the issue.

The Montreal Canadiens did not respond to CBC's request for comment, but all games are scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Some NHL teams, however, have decided to close dressing rooms to the media in what they say is an attempt to keep the coronavirus from spreading. ESPN is reporting the league is expected to implement that policy league-wide.

Bell Centre open for business

Evenko, Montreal's largest music and sports promoter, told CBC News things will be "business as usual" for the Bell Centre.

It said all tickets to the Bell Centre's events will continue to be non-refundable.

"There will be no exceptions to this policy," Evenko said in a statement.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with the coronavirus as low for Canada."

Evenko said the safety of ticket holders is a priority and they will continue to keep in touch with health authorities.

Some event organizers cancelling

Three upcoming events were cancelled at the Palais des congrès due to concerns about coronavirus, but they were not major international conferences, according to spokesperson Renaud Martel-Théorêt.

About 1,300 people were expected to attend the events. Two were supposed to take place in May and one in April, he said.

He would not specify what the nature of the events were, but said the centre is reminding organizers that Health Canada is still calling it a "low-risk" situation, and is asking them not to cancel.

Extra hand sanitizer dispensers and posters reminding people to wash their hands have been placed throughout the convention centre.