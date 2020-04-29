Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital cancels surgeries due to COVID-19 outbreak

Four surgery wards and four other wards at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in eastern Montreal have been hit by outbreaks of COVID-19, overwhelming its facilities and prompting doctors to cancel all surgeries requiring hospitalization.

In total, eight out of the hospital's main 12 wards are dealing with outbreaks.

The hospital is one of Montreal's dedicated centres for COVID-19 patients.

Aside from the Jewish General, the city appears to have chosen smaller hospitals for the role, but doctors told Radio-Canada their facilities are overburdened and they are having trouble containing the virus.

It had to stop accepting patients for a period of 24 hours.

Surgeries requiring overnight hospital stays have also been cancelled at the hospital's sister facility, Santa Cabrini.

A spokesperson for the local health board, the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, called the situation "worrying," but said officials are making adjustments as needed to control the outbreaks.

The hospital's emergency room occupancy stands at 113 per cent, and doctors say the intensive care unit is at capacity with patients afflicted by the coronavirus. Those who spoke with Radio-Canada preferred not to be named for fear of professional repercussions.

The Ministry of Health has demanded that seniors in hospital no longer be transferred to long-term care homes (CHSLDs), because the homes themselves are overrun by outbreaks and beset by serious staff shortages.

In an email to employees on Tuesday, the head of the health board, Sylvain Lemieux, acknowledged a "worrying situation" and a "bottleneck" in emergencies, but promised things would get better.

Cancer and hemodialysis patients have so far been spared by the outbreak at the hospital.

Last week, an outbreak at another of the city's COVID-19-dedicated hospitals, Sacré-Coeur, swept through oncology units, infecting at least 120 patients in all. At least two died due to complications from the virus.

Orthopedic and geriartric patients there had to be transferred to Jean-Talon Hospital and the CIUSSS transformed another nearby facility, Fleury Hospital, into a COVID-19 centre to relieve some of the pressure on Sacré-Coeur.

Hospital not fit for treating coronavirus, union says

During the province's daily briefing Tuesday, Premier François Legault repeated several times that the situation in hospitals is under control.

Denis Cloutier, a spokesperson for the union representing nurses at the health board, questions why Montreal's superhospitals, the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) and McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), aren't part of those designated to treat COVID-19 patients.

He said Maisonneuve-Rosemont doesn't have the right infrastructure to properly prevent spread of the infection.

"There are a lot less negative pressure rooms. The wards are too close to each other and the way rooms are laid out — there are still several rooms with more than one patient in them," Cloutier said.

A spokesperson for the CHUM, Lucie Dufresne, explained that the health centre is "a specialized and ultra-specialized care establishment and that it has regional and provincial mandates that it must continue to fulfil, even in the context of COVID-19."