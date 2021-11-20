Construction halted on $1B Hydro-Québec transmission line project in Maine

The developer of a $1-billion US electric transmission line is suspending construction at the request of Maine's governor after she certified election results Friday in which residents firmly opposed the Hydro-Québec project.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had urged New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission LLC (NECEC) to stop construction on the 233-kilometre project until legal challenges are resolved.

Thorn Dickinson, president and CEO of NECEC, said work will be temporarily halted until a judge rules on a request for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit contending the referendum was unconstitutional.

The project would cut a new path down through northern Maine and increase Hydro-Québec's energy exports to the U.S. by roughly one-third by connecting to an existing line on its way to Massachusetts.

It is projected to generate $10 billion US for Hydro-Québec over 20 years.

WATCH | Project opponent Todd Towle:

Project opponent Todd Towle 3:12 Todd Towle, a fly-fishing guide and photographer in northern Maine who opposes the Hydro-Québec project. 3:12

"This was not an easy decision. Suspending construction will require the layoff of more than 400 Mainers just as the holiday season begins," Dickinson said in a statement Friday evening.

Mills supports the project but said she also supports "the rule of law that governs our society and the will of the people that informs it."

Funded by Massachusetts ratepayers, the project would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid. That's enough electricity for one million homes.

Critics said the project is damaging the woods and changing the character of a part of western Maine with little if any benefit for its residents.

Supporters said big solutions are needed to remove carbon from the environment and address climate change. They also contend the flood of electricity would stabilize electricity prices in New England.

WATCH | Project supporter Lincoln Jeffers:

Project supporter Lincoln Jeffers 2:46 Lincoln Jeffers, the economic director for Lewiston, Maine, says the Hydro-Québec project would be great for his town’s finances and more importantly for the planet. 2:46

Maine utility regulators this week approved electric rate increases approaching 90 per cent for most Maine residents starting Jan. 1.

Utilities supporting and opposing the project poured more than $90 million US into the battle ahead of the referendum, making it the most expensive referendum election in Maine history.

On Friday, Mills certified the outcome of election, as well as other election results, including the passage of a "right to food" constitutional amendment and $110-million US transportation bond issue. That means the power line referendum becomes law in 30 days.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference in Augusta, Maine, in April 2020. (Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press)

The Maine proposal for a transmission line mostly followed existing utility corridors. But a new section needed to be cut through 85 kilometres of woods to reach the border.

Construction started this year on the New England Clean Energy Connect, so miles of trees already have been cleared.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine, which opposed the project, said the developers should do more than simply pause construction.

We greatly appreciate this strong message from Governor Mills to CMP calling on the company to stop construction immediately. Now the people of Maine need the DEP to suspend CMP’s permit to ensure that all construction stops. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEpolitics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEpolitics</a> <a href="https://t.co/mz3gGPTvaW">https://t.co/mz3gGPTvaW</a> —@NRCMenvironment

"It's time for CMP to respect the will of Maine people by abandoning this controversial project and restoring the portions of western Maine it has damaged," said Pete Didisheim, NRCM's advocacy director.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection plans to hold a final public hearing Monday whether to suspend or halt the permit for the project following the referendum vote.

The DEP previously gave its approval along with the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, Maine Public Utilities Commission and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

But a state judge called into question a lease for an approximately 1.5-kilometre stretch of the corridor on state land, and then voters rejected the referendum on Nov. 2. Both matters are subjects of ongoing litigation.