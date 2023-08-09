Magog, Que., resident defies order to mow lawn in bid to promote natural yards

Mathieu Roy has striven to give his lawn back to nature, cultivating a natural green space with plants and trees that thrive in Quebec's climate.

But it turns out he's not allowed to do that in Magog, Que., and the municipality has sent him a warning — threatening him with a $600 fine if he doesn't mow his entire property.

"First, it's never going to happen," said Roy, who was happy to receive the warning as he hopes to fight the municipal regulation requiring yard growth to stay below 15 centimetres.

Roy says he was inspired by similar battles in places like Quebec City, where the rules were changed after residents pushed back against bylaws restricting where vegetables could be grown.

Véronique Chapier was sent a warning in 2017 when neighbours complained about her front yard vegetable garden. And in 2018, François St-Pierre, was fined $1,379 for growing a garden in his front yard and on the roof of his residence.

By 2019, Quebec City had loosened those restrictions.

A similar incident in Drummondville, Que., dates back to 2012. Michel Beauchamp and Josée Landry were told to reduce their garden or be slapped with fines of between $100 and $300 per day. They fought the rule and the bylaw changed a year later.

Now Roy would like to see a similar change in Magog.

Chemical fertilizers OK, but not tall grass

Roy said regularly sees little signs on his neighbour's lawns warning the grass has been treated with hazardous chemicals. If anything should be restricted, he said, it's the use of such products.

Changing the way lawns are maintained is nothing new in the province, and throughout Quebec people are replacing grass with gardens, rocks, wildflowers, trees or other more sustainable, environmentally friendly options.

Experts say the best way to help pollinators is to dedicate patches of your yard to local wildflowers and other plants that attract bees. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

Municipalities — including Magog — and residents alike are now participating in no-mow May in an effort to help insects, birds and other wildlife start off with a strong spring.

However, bees in particular need more than just dandelions in May.

Andrew Holland, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, says dandelions are not that nutritious for pollinators as they prefer native plants and shrubs as a food source.

According to the Conservation Council of New Brunswick's website, bumblebees like wildflowers such as marsh marigolds and golden ragwort in the early growing season and Joe Pye weed and smooth asters in the late growing season.

The council also says shrubs and trees such as dogwood, blueberry and cherry are important for providing pollen and nectar in early spring when there isn't as much food.

"Holding off on spring mowing can improve habitat for insects and birds in our backyards," Holland said, but replacing patches of lawn with wildflowers and other native plants will help bees more.

Mayor gives green space the green light

Roy said his property was entirely asphalt when he bought it, and he was excited to get to work. He saw it as a blank canvas.

Now the tall plants cool down the space, creating privacy while cleaning the air. That heat island he bought is no longer there, and his family can enjoy the yard even on hot summer days.

He said he has a water garden as well — a small pond that helps increase the plant diversity.

Roy would like to see bylaws about grass height in Quebec eliminated, and instead have new bylaws written to allow people to have gardens that are better for the environment than lawns. He is open to some restrictions on plant and tree management, but allowing people to grow naturalized yards would allow life to thrive compared to grassy lawns.

Nathalie Pelletier, mayor of Magog, told CBC News that Roy will not be fined, and the council plans to look at the file this fall.

The bylaw, she said, is outdated. It isn't adapted to modern times, as an increasing number of residents would like to have more natural lawns that help pollinators and the environment.

"There is probably a way to find a compromise so that people will not have to maintain the whole property, but a portion so the plant growth doesn't obstruct the sidewalk.

"But we are open to discussing this with the citizens."