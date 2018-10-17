Magog mayor, fire chief praise young couple for bravery after fire razes downtown building

After the largest fire in the town's history razed a historic building in downtown Magog Tuesday, the town's new fire chief, Sylvain Arteau, is thanking one young couple for their brave action that saved lives.

The fire appeared to have started after strong winds knocked down a hydro pole in front of the building which housed shops and apartments.

At least 26 people in the Eastern Township are now without a home, but none of them were hurt.

William Thériault-Venne, 18, and Sofyana Brown-Dupuis, 17, noticed smoke before the fire broke out and woke up all their neighbours when they realized the fire alarm wasn't working.

"It was quick thinking," Arteau said at a Wednesday news conference. "Those two very nice persons saved the lives of many people yesterday."

The building on Magog's main street was destroyed in the fire, believed to have been started by a hydro pole knocked over by strong winds. (Geneviève Proulx/Radio-Canada)

Magog Mayor Vicki May Hamm intends to honour the couple at a ceremony at town hall.

"We'll have them sign our Golden Book," Hamm said.

Thériault-Venne​ and Brown-Dupuis moved into the building just last week and were planning on getting insurance for their unit Tuesday. They lost everything.

They say many people have written to them on social media, offering clothes and furniture.

"People are very generous," Thériault-Venne said. He said they will be staying with their parents until they sign a new lease.

William Thériault-Venne's mother, Sophie Thériault, says she is extremely proud of her son, but she said she'll make sure they buy insurance before they move into their next home. (Claure Rivest/CBC)

Thériault-Venne's mother, Sophie Thériault, says she is extremely proud of her son, but she said next time, she'll make sure they buy insurance as soon as they move into their new home.

Magog is still cleaning up after the historic fire. It says one firefighter was slightly injured in the fire.

With files from CBC's Claude Rivest