Barring Quebecers from sleep stops in New Brunswick too risky, says MNA for Magdalen Islands
'That's what we were dreading,' says Joël Arsenau, after travellers hit moose while en route to islands
Quebec MNA Joël Arsenau has renewed warnings that the travel restrictions imposed by New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Quebecers driving to the Magdalen Islands endanger motorists, after a family en route to the islands struck a moose last weekend.
Two people, both from Quebec, were sent to hospital with serious injuries after the collision, which happened just after 10 p.m. on June 20 on the TransCanada Highway, 15 kilometres from Fredericton, according to the RCMP. A third person in the vehicle didn't require medical attention, said police.
"That's what we were dreading," said Arseneau, the Parti Québécois MNA for the Magdalen Islands, after learning of the accident.
Quebecers heading to their secondary homes on the Magdalen Islands are already able to drive through the Maritimes to catch the ferry from P.E.I., and anyone visiting the archipelago as tourists will be allowed to do the same as of June 26, but no one is allowed to stop to eat at a restaurant or to sleep.
For someone driving from Montreal, that means a 12- to 14-hour drive. Even from Dégelis, on the Quebec side of the border with New Brunswick, the driving time is at least seven hours. And since travellers also need to time their journey to make the 2 p.m. daily ferry from Prince Edward Island, much of the drive has to happen in the pre-dawn hours.
Arseneau said it's not unusual to hit a moose in that part of the country, but add to that the dangers of nighttime driving, coupled with a tight timeline and the stress of the journey, and it amounts to a risky trip that could deter many travellers.
"A lot of people are not used to driving such long hours," he said. "Many people usually make a stop in New Brunswick to spend the night. They break the trip in two, and that makes for a very enjoyable trip."
Magdalen Islands Mayor Jonathan Lapierre told Radio-Canada he understands elected officials in New Brunswick and P.E.I. want to protect residents from COVID-19, but he'd like to see an agreement at least allowing Quebecers to spend a night in a hotel to avoid dangerous driving situations.
'Atlantic bubble' excludes Maggies
Arsenau said on top of the hours behind the wheel, he's heard of travellers waiting at the provincial border for three hours before being allowed to cross into New Brunswick.
"We just don't understand why they're making it so hard," Arseneau said.
He is calling on Premier François Legault to intervene.
The four Atlantic provinces have signed an agreement to create a single bubble, opening their borders to residents of each others' provinces as of July 3, but Quebec is not part of that deal.
"We'll gauge the success of this," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs at a news conference Wednesday. He said it's possible the province could open to people in the rest of Canada by mid- to late July.
With files from Joshua Grant, Quebec AM, and Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.