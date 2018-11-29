Magdalen Islands lose power, phone service as winter storm hits region

Residents of the Magdalen Islands were left cut off from the mainland Thursday after a storm swept through the region.

Winds reaching up to 130 km/hr gusted overnight, knocking down telephone and power lines in the archipelago. More than half of the residents of the islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence were without power early Thursday and the islands' airport is closed.

The area's 911 service is currently not functional, and residents are advised to reach the Sûreté du Québec at (418) 986-5555 in case of any emergencies.

Residents can make local calls, but calls cannot be made to or from the islands. Communication to the islands can only be done using satellite phones.

"Without internet, without telephone, without banking transactions, that is the situation for the islands," Magdalen Islands Mayor Jonathan Lapierre told Radio-Canada.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault spoke with Lapierre Thursday, saying the remote area of Quebec would get any aid it needed.

Speaking from Quebec City, Îles-de-la-Madeleine MNA Joël Arseneau told CBC Quebec's Breakaway that trucks from the mainland will cross over tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

A plane is expected to land tonight with aid.

Arseneau said the two fibre optic cables from the Gaspé region providing telecommunications to the islands were cut during the storm — and noted that it took months to repair just one of those cables the last time it was severed.

"We cannot yet say the exact time service will be re-established," said Bell Canada spokesperson Caroline Audet.

Fire at housing complex

Arseneau said a housing complex, the HLM de Havre-aux-Maisons, burned to the ground. Its 19 residents were able to evacuate the building safely.

"Apparently one of the residents tried to cook a meal with a makeshift kitchen stove and a fire broke out," he said.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Stéphane Dumaresq said they are working to restore power on the islands.

Repairs are difficult because of strong gusts of wind, and teams on the ground are having trouble communicating with each other, he said.

Around 2,300 Hydro-Québec clients were still without power Thursday afternoon, and workers are focusing on repairing downed power lines.

In Nova Scotia, 250,000 residents were without power Thursday morning after the storm hit Cape Breton, where most of the province's power comes from.