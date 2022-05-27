Magdalen Islands suffers widespread power failure

A widespread power outage is affecting the Magdalen Islands and there is no word on when electricity could be restored.

More than 4,000 customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Thursday when there was a malfunction at the thermal generating station. The diesel-powered plant is the only source of power for most residents and businesses.

"Our teams are investigating to find the source of the outage and re-establish service as quickly as possible," said Hydro-Québec's Andréanne Jean.

"Even the power station has no power. We really are at the investigation stage."

At this time, Hydro-Québec is not able to say when the power could come back on.

The public utility is still trying to reconnect thousands of people who lost power after a storm swept through large swathes of the province last Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Hydro-Québec was reporting that service had been restored for about 90 per cent of the 554,000 customers affected at the height of the event.