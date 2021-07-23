Magdalen Islands hospital boosts obstetric nursing staff to prevent off-island deliveries

In an effort to avoid having to send pregnant patients off-island to give birth, the regional health authority in the Magdalen Islands is doubling its number of specialized obstetric nurses at the Archipel hospital in Cap-aux-Meules.

After bouts of closures to obstetric services throughout the pandemic, the CISSS des Îles is creating the position of clinical nurse specialist in obstetrics.

This person will supervise a team of eight nurses (four more than the current team) who will volunteer to have special training to handle births.

According to the new director of nursing at the hospital, Josée Bergeron, residents should no longer fear service disruptions.

"It's reassuring not to have to leave the Islands to go and give birth," she said. "Even if it never happened unexpectedly, it could have."

Quebec will also provide these nurses with mentoring by a team that is working provincewide to improve obstetric services in far-flung regions.

It's all part of a $4.2-million plan Quebec announced earlier this month to improve obstetrics by hiring nurse clinicians and offering more specialized training.

Lack of neonatal care

But for Michelle Chevarie, a mother of two and resident of Grosse Île in the eastern part of the Islands, the increase in obstetrics staff doesn't address the lack of neonatal care on the island.

Chevarie was sent off on an emergency flight to Rimouski, Que., in November 2020 when she went into premature labour with her second child. She said pregnancies that require any sort of emergency care get sent off to other Quebec regions as there are no neonatal specialists and services available on the island.

"It was even more scary for us because we've never been there, we don't know the area," she said of the town of Rimouski, about 500 kilometres — and a four-hour flight — west of the Magdalen Islands.

She said closer hospitals were too overcrowded to take her due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It would be a bit more reassuring to have specialists for unexpected deliveries, emergencies," said Chevarie, who described begging to be able to stay on the island to give birth in order to stay close to her three-year-old daughter.

"We don't have anyone for the more unexpected stuff and that's where it gets scary and stressful," she said.

According to the CISSS des Îles, 80 to 100 deliveries take place at the Archipel hospital.