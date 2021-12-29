Rising tide of COVID-19 cases hits Quebec's Magdalen Islands
Only 1 patient in hospital, 2 health-care workers in isolation, but infections on the rise
Even some of Quebec's most remote regions are feeling the effects of Omicron's rapid spread this week, with the number of new cases topping 120 in the Gaspé and the Magdalen islands in the past two days.
But despite that record number, the local health authority is urging the public to stay calm and follow guidelines.
There are 38 active cases on the Magdalen Islands right now — a chain of islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence that has a population of about 12,000 people.
Sophie Doucet, who heads the regional health authority, the CISSS des Îles, says that's an alarming number considering there were only about 50 cases total from the beginning of the pandemic to last October.
She said her main focus right now is to try to make sure those cases do not make their way into the region's hospitals.
"We don't only have people with COVID-19, we have people with other health-care problems who need hospitalization beds," she said.
The region's public health director, Dr. Yv Bonnier-Viger, said the good news is there is currently only one COVID-19 patient in hospital in the entire region — and he hopes to keep it that way.
"We are breaking records, indeed. This is true for Quebec, it is true for the Gaspé, it is true for the Islands," he said.
He said the region's high vaccination rate helps, but he is calling on residents to keep following basic health guidelines and reduce contacts.
Bonnier-Viger noted the current portrait does not take into account people who have used rapid tests and who have not had their positive result validated at a screening clinic.
"There are cases on the islands, but they do not have their main address on the Islands, so people who are visiting or on vacation," added Doucet. "They are not included in the public health figures."
Bonnier-Viger said there is no need in the region to bring back health-care workers who are isolated due to a COVID-19 infection, as is being done for other parts of the province.
There are currently two health-care workers in isolation in the Magdalen Islands.
He said there is also no need to cut down on services just yet, but people who test positive are being asked to contact people they have been in contact with.
"They're going to give a little helping hand, because we are no longer able to make calls directly to contacts. There are far too many contacts," Bonnier-Viger said.
with files from Radio-Canada and CBC's Franca Mignacca
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?