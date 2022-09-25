Magdalen Islands and Gaspé lift weather warning after Fiona

All weather warnings have been lifted on the Magdalen Islands and the Gaspé region after post-tropical storm Fiona battered the area Saturday.

The wind storm ended around 10 p.m. on the Magdalen Islands, Geneviève Guilbault, incumbent Public Security Minister, said at a news conference Sunday.

"There were no fatalities, no injuries. That's the most important thing," she said. "We are going into recovery mode for the Magdalen Islands."

About 40 people were evacuated Saturday as a preventative measure.

The islands have been under a state of emergency since Friday, which continues to be in effect.

Over 24 hours all the water that flooded the wharf in Havre-aux-Maisons, in the Magdalen Islands, receded. The damage is major and the cleanup will take a long time, but residents couldn't help but smile when the sun came out Sunday morning. (Radio-Canada)

The region around Blanc-Sablon is still under storm surge and wind warnings as Fiona heads north.

Guilbault says the combination of waves and the storm suggests there may be coastal overflows in the area, but the province hasn't received any reports so far.

She will be holding a second news conference at 2:20 p.m. to provide an update.

Roads on the islands, including Route 199, have since re-opened.

By Sunday afternoon, close to 250 customers in the Gaspé region and Magdalen Islands were still without electricity. At the peak of the storm, nearly 7000 clients were without power.

No major damage

Bruno Gamache, director of public works of Percé, said the city was spared from flooding and major damage.

According to him, one person lost their roof due to strong winds. He says workers will clear roads blocked by felled trees in the coming days.

Grant Radley-Walters spent much of Saturday evening picking up the trees that had fallen onto his property.

Radley-Walters used to spend his holidays in Percé, Que., as a kid. He remembers one serious storm one Christmas in 1962, but it was nothing like this, he said. (Franca Mignacca/CBC )

"It was fierce and unrelenting," he said. "The fence is blown over, the lilac trees you can see here are just flattened."

His vacation home in Percé has been in the family for more than a century, but he says he's never seen a storm quite like this one in all his summers here.

"You could not go out, not until it had calmed somewhat," Radley-Walters said, which he said happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Radley-Walters was without power for 24 hours, only regaining electricity Sunday morning.

A power outage started in the city at 10 a.m. Saturday. Electricity to Percé has since been restored after Hydro-Québec made repairs around midnight.