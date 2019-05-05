Mafia-linked Salvatore Scoppa killed in shooting at Sheraton Hotel in Laval
Two suspects fled the scene of the shooting, police said
A man with known ties to the Montreal Mafia has died after a shooting at the Sheraton Hotel in Laval.
Quebec provincial police confirmed the victim is Salvatore Scoppa. He was 49.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the hotel, where they found Scoppa had been shot at least once.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two suspects fled the scene after the shooting, Laval police said.
Scoppa's criminal record includes guilty pleas for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering.
He was the brother of Andrea Scoppa, alleged to be an influential figure in the Montreal Mafia.
Andrea was arrested as part of a police operation aimed at dismantling a drug smuggling ring. Police seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine during the operation.
Proceedings against Andrea were suspended last year.
In February 2017, Salvatore survived another attempt on his life at a restaurant in Terrebonne, Que.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.