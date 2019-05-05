A man with known ties to the Montreal Mafia has died after a shooting at the Sheraton Hotel in Laval.

Quebec provincial police confirmed the victim is Salvatore Scoppa. He was 49.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the hotel, where they found Scoppa had been shot at least once.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two suspects fled the scene after the shooting, Laval police said.

Scoppa's criminal record includes guilty pleas for assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering.

He was the brother of Andrea Scoppa, alleged to be an influential figure in the Montreal Mafia.

Andrea was arrested as part of a police operation aimed at dismantling a drug smuggling ring. Police seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine during the operation.

Proceedings against Andrea were suspended last year.

In February 2017, Salvatore survived another attempt on his life at a restaurant in Terrebonne, Que.