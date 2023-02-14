2nd victim from Laval daycare crash identified

WARNING: This article contains distressing details.

Five days after a Laval transit bus smashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six, the second young victim has been identified.

In a statement, the parents of Maëva David said they and her older brother and sister have lost "a ray of sunshine, who devoured life."

"Overflowing with energy, she seemed to spend more time in the air than on the ground but she was able to be concentrated and calm during her activities," the letter from Jessica Therrien and Nicolas David said.

Maëva adored going to her daycare, they said. "It was her world, a place she loved to go to play with her friends."

Last Wednesday, Pierre Ny St-Amand, a Laval transit bus driver, plowed his bus into the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose at around 8:30 a.m., just as parents were dropping off their children.

An agitated St-Amand, 51, was subdued by parents at the scene and people rushed to try to extricate children from the rubble.

St-Amand was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm. His next court appearance is Friday.

Last week, the other victim was identified as four-and-a-half year-old Jacob Gauthier. His funeral will be held at the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Church on Thursday.

Sadness and gratitude

In the letter released today, Therrien and David said a special service will be held for Maëva at the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Church as well, although no date was given.

They said their daughter would have grown up to be an active and involved member of society with many talents.

Maëva David, 5, has been identified as the second victim of a crash at a Laval daycare on Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Submitted by Jessica Therrien and Nicolas David)

They said they will treasure the memories of her and will always remember the joy she found in everyday life.

They also said they wanted to express their deep heartache at her loss and their affection for all those who have been touched by the violent incident.

"We also want to thank all those who helped out with support, quick action, generosity and caring discretion," they said. "Your deeds have touched us and we are grateful."