Man arrested after 3 contractors attacked with machete in Île-Bizard

Three men were attacked with a machete Friday afternoon in the west end of Montreal, according to Urgences Santé.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, said the men were contractors who had come to inspect a home on Alphonse-Desjardins Street in Île-Bizard that was recently foreclosed.

Chèvrefils said that while they were on the property they were attacked by a man who police believe is the former owner of the home.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Only one of the contractors was injured, Chèvrefils said. He was taken to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.