Health Ministry launches online program to assist pregnant patients across Quebec

A significant number of pregnancies in Quebec go unmonitored in the first trimester, and the government is looking to change that with a new online service.

" Ma grossesse is in line with all of our actions to better support families in Quebec and positively influence the life trajectory of all children and offer them a better start," said Lionel Carmant, the province's junior health minister, in a statement Thursday.

Ma Grossesse, which is French for "my pregnancy," was launched on Feb. 28 "to better meet the needs of pregnant women of Quebec," the statement said.

Those who are pregnant are encouraged to go onto the provincial website and fill out a form, allowing for "quick, free and confidential access to information and services suited to your needs," the site says.

"By using Ma Grossesse, you allow health and social services facilities to better understand the services needed for all the pregnant women, newborns and young families of Quebec."

Identify needs early

The aim is to identify each patient's needs early in the pregnancy, offering accompaniment and follow-up until the baby is born.

"According to recent data, nearly a quarter of pregnant Quebec women did not have an obstetrical follow-up during their first trimester of pregnancy," the Health Ministry said. "The first trimester is the best time to offer certain screening exams."

Quebec residents can fill out the online form as soon as they learn they are pregnant, the ministry said, and anyone who struggles to fill out the form is encouraged to contact their local community health centre (CLSC).

Once that form is filled out, the statement says patients will have access to an obstetric follow-up from the first trimester and relevant health information for both parent and baby.

Those who register will also obtain information about free services in their area, such as prenatal meetings and breastfeeding preparation.

They will also have access to other services such as free multivitamins and food and help quitting smoking.