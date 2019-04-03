Protesters tell Anjou councillor her headscarf comments were 'unacceptable'

Dozens of angry citizens filled the borough of Anjou's council chambers Tuesday night to protest Coun. Lynne Shand's remarks on social media about being treated by a doctor wearing a hijab.

"Do you think it is logical that I continue to pay my taxes so Ms. Shand can continue to hold this position and insult us?" Asked Tarik Badou, who has lived in the borough since 2008 and pays taxes on two properties.

He told the council he is raising two daughters who may become doctors one day — something he encourages them to be — and he doesn't want them hiding at home because of their religious values.

Shand was ultimately expelled from her municipal party for a Facebook post in which she said she would have refused treatment "if it hadn't been an emergency" and "I'm angry because it's really the Islamification of our country."

She later clarified her comments, saying she believes in a "secular society" where religious symbols have no influence on public or government institutions.

Before Tuesday evening's meeting got underway, protestors gathered out front, holding signs and chanting slogans such as "It's unacceptable."

Signs lamented xenophobia and called for the unification against stigmatization. Many, but not all who gathered, are members of the Muslim community.

Even if she has been expelled from her party, Équipe Anjou, Shand continues to sit on the council.

At the start of the meeting, Shand apologized directly to the Muslims in the room for her social media remarks.

"I am against all people or extremist groups that promote hate, violence or racism," she said, reading from her prepared remarks. "I believe in the freedom of choice and expression in our society."

She went on to say, "I apologize sincerely to the Muslim community." She also apologized to her fellow councillors and mayor.

Anjou Coun. Lynne Shand apologized to the Muslim community at the start of the meeting, saying she is against hate and extremist groups. (Radio-Canada)

Mayor Luis Miranda called for calm at the opening of the meeting and had to ask people to keep quiet while Shand spoke.

"We will not replace intolerance with another form of intolerance," he said nearly 20 times during the meeting in response to outbursts from the audience.

In the past, Miranda has said, "She has a right to have her own opinions or whatever, but as an elected official I think she should have some kind of moderation on what she's saying and what she's doing."

The speaker of Montreal city council, Cathy Wong, has filed a formal complaint with the Quebec Municipal Commission, a provincial body that oversees municipalities, over what she described as Shand's "xenophobic remarks."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has also asked the city's ethics commissioner to look into the matter.