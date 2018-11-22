Luxury car theft ring dismantled by Montreal police

Montreal police are working to dismantle a luxury car theft ring that's targeting vehicles parked at Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and other prime spots.

Eight people have been arrested, and police have conducted searches in four locations, including in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The alleged thieves were particularly active in the West Island and at the airport in Dorval.

Numerous cars parts have been seized, along with sophisticated technology meant to override anti-theft systems.