Lachine group to promote literacy through community-made storybook about cultural cooking

In an effort to promote literacy and multiculturalism, a Lachine community organization is asking kids to send in drawings of their favourite meals for a to-be-published storybook about lunchbox fixings.

Called "Le Monde dans ma Boîte à Lunch" in French, the multilingual book's title translates as "World in my Lunchbox." It will celebrate Lachine's diversity as it explores recipes from a range of cultures.

Young artists have until Sept. 4 to submit their drawings either through the organization's website or in person.

"We wanted to talk about multiculturalism in Lachine and we thought food was a good way to do it," the project's coordinator, Solenne Prissette of Lachine's Centre multi-ressource (CMRL), told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Monday.

"Food is a good way to talk about your culture, the differences and everything."

It will be a tale of kids of diverse backgrounds opening their lunchboxes at mealtime. The cultural meals will attract the attention of classmates who have never seen such foods before, Prissette said.

CMRL is a non-profit organization which, for more than three decades, has promoted the integration of people living in isolation.

Prissette said funds for promoting literacy among children in the area were already available with the aim of working with parents to achieve that goal.

At first, the thought was to buy books for parents to read to children, but she said that after some discussion organizers decided it would be more effective to make a book of their own.

Word of the project has spread in the community and drawings are coming in, said Prissette.

"We have different kinds of drawings," Prisette said with a laugh. "Already we have a lot of popcorn and macaroni."

Some feature food from elsewhere in the world, including one of Nigerian plantains, and the group is hoping for more.

20 pages exploring 20 nationalities

The aim is to publish the book in time for the group's literacy fair in May. It will have about 20 pages exploring foods of some 20 nationalities.

"All families and anyone interested in reading, writing or food are invited to join an adventure in writing a multicultural and multilingual book in Lachine," states the group's website.

An organizer says some "pretty interesting" drawings have already been submitted, including one of plantains from Nigeria. (Submitted by Lachine's Centre multi-ressources)

If a child's drawing is selected for publishing, their name will be published with the image. In the book, the story's characters will explain the origins of the food to their peers.

"There are many origins in Lachine," said resident Thanina Ait Mesbah. "We talk to each other. We know each other, but we don't know each other's culture."

Along with promoting literacy, the book will also help break down cultural barriers, she said.

Ait Mesbah, a stay-at-home mom with three girls, is helping put the book together as part of her ongoing effort to remain involved in the community as she raises her kids.

Sharing home-cooked meals from around the world

"When I heard about this project, I thought, 'it's a really wonderful project that I want to take part of,'" said Ait Mesbah. "I thought it is perfect for me as an immigrant, as a mom, as a book and cooking lover."

Ait Mesbah immigrated from Algeria three years ago. While working on the book gives her the opportunity to share a taste of her country, she said, it has also inspired her eldest daughter, who is five, to participate and create a book of her own.

One of her first drawings was of an Algerian dessert, tamina, which is a mixture of honey, butter and semolina.

"She is drawing pictures and putting them in a big box and she says, 'When reach 100 pages, I will make a book out of them,'" Mesbah said.