West Island man brings his lawn to life with Lunar New Year sculptures

Toronto resident Xin Wang is visiting the Montreal area for the Lunar New Year when she heard about an unusual art display on the front lawn of a West Island home.

"These are beautiful sculptures, and it's kind of special for the new year today," she said, describing the 10 hand-carved snow sculptures as an opportunity for Canadians to better understand Chinese culture.

Wang even brought her kids to see the frosty formations sprinkled across Shufeng Zhang's lawn in Kirkland, Que.

There are an array of designs, like a replica of the ancient Chinese general Tsun Tzu. There is a dragon, a couple of lions standing guard in front of the garage, and, notably, a tiger — which is especially relevant this year.

Tuesday marks the new Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year. Every Lunar New Year is linked to one of 12 zodiac animals, and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

But the collection of snow sculptures in Zhang's yard did not appear overnight.

"This work is not easy. Very hard," said Zhang, a painter and calligrapher by trade.

The snow sculptures have intricate detail and occasionally splashes of coverage. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Zhang started carving snow sculptures during the pandemic. Now he is often seen on his lawn, delicately scraping away as the forms take shape.

"Have to repair it every day. Very interesting. The sculpture is changing every day," he said.

In that way, the sculpture takes on new beauty every time the sun sets and rises, Zhang explained with a smile.

Zhang isn't just carving on his front lawn. He spent the day Sunday carving two fish blowing a heart into the sky in front of a seniors' residence in the Montreal neighbourhood of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The sculpture was then splashed with colour.

"Many people have seen my snow sculpture. They put smiles on their faces. I'm very happy," he said.

Marc Chicoine lives in Zhang's neighbourhood and noticed the sculptures while taking his dog for a walk.

"It's incredible what they've done here," said Chicoine. "There's a tiger over there that is super cool. I really don't understand how long it must have taken them to do that. It's incredible."