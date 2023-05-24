Quebec lumber companies face 8 counts of criminal negligence nearly 2 years after deadly blast

Two Quebec lumber companies are facing eight criminal negligence charges after an explosion at a wood-manufacturing plant in Beauceville, Que., in 2021.

The Crown charged Séchoirs de Beauce and Bois Ouvré de Beauceville on May 19 with three charges of negligence causing death and five charges of negligence causing bodily harm.

In September 2021, five people were injured following a fiery explosion at the Séchoirs de Beauce et Bois Ouvré factory.

Jean Lachance, 51, of Saint-Georges, Mario Morin, 57, of Beauceville and Martin Roy, 50, of Saint-Georges died in the explosion.

Some of the injuries were so serious that people had to be intubated and transferred to the trauma unit at Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec City, about 80 kilometres away, for more specialized care.

The company is expected in court on June 9.

More to come.