Power outage in luggage system leads to Montreal airport delays

A power failure affecting the Montreal airport's luggage system is causing delays for some domestic and international flights Wednesday morning.

Airport spokesperson Frédérique Laquerre said the system that transports luggage for departing flights is down, so luggage has to be manually transported onto the plane.

Domestic and international flights, primarily those with Sunwing and Westjet, are being delayed as a result. Flights to the U.S. are currently not affected.

Crews are working on fixing the problem, Laquerre said, but do not know when the issue will be resolved.