A young girl's holiday wishes came true when Santa Claus brought her some gifts yesterday evening.

Firefighter Stéphane Dubuc dressed up in a red suit, put on a white beard and hopped on his red firetruck to deliver the presents right to her door.

It started when Dubuc's wife bought a red mailbox at the Canadian Tire store in Verdun. It was supposed to be a simple decoration, but inside she found a letter to Santa. Dubuc made it his mission to find the author.

Firefighter Martin André says it makes his team happy that his colleague decided to deliver the girl her presents. (CBC)

It turns out that it came from a four-year-old girl whose home had been broken into a few weeks ago.

"For us, it's important to help families," said Dubuc's colleague, Martin André. "It's pretty much in our blood."