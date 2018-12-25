Lucky girl gets special delivery from Santa
It started when Dubuc's wife bought a red mailbox at the Canadian Tire store in Verdun.
Firefighter moonlights as Old Saint Nick in Verdun
A young girl's holiday wishes came true when Santa Claus brought her some gifts yesterday evening.
Firefighter Stéphane Dubuc dressed up in a red suit, put on a white beard and hopped on his red firetruck to deliver the presents right to her door.
It started when Dubuc's wife bought a red mailbox at the Canadian Tire store in Verdun. It was supposed to be a simple decoration, but inside she found a letter to Santa. Dubuc made it his mission to find the author.
It turns out that it came from a four-year-old girl whose home had been broken into a few weeks ago.
"For us, it's important to help families," said Dubuc's colleague, Martin André. "It's pretty much in our blood."
With files from Valeria Cori-Manocchio