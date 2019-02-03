Montreal activist Lucia Kowaluk remembered for her service & devotion

Lucia Kowaluk, a well-known activist and housing advocate, died at the age of 84 Friday, leaving behind a legacy of devotion to her community.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter Saturday, remembering Kowaluk as a "great Montrealer, a great activist, who has worked for social justice."

Kowaluk spent more than five decades working with several non-profit organizations, earning both the Order of Canada in 2013 and the Order of Quebec in 2015.

She was a founding member of the Milton Parc housing co-op in 1979 which fought to preserve the neighbourhood and protect affordable housing.

Je joins ma voix à ceux et celles qui soulignent la mémoire de Lucia Kowaluk, grande Montréalaise, grande militante, qui a œuvré pour plus de justice sociale. Mes pensées les plus sincères à ses proches. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a> —@Val_Plante

She was also instrumental in establishing the Strathearn cultural centre and the Centre d'écologie urbaine, an organization that strives for a healthy, ecological and democratic city.

In a Facebook post, the housing co-op federation of Montreal described her as a woman who was dedicated to "serving the socially excluded."

Very saddened to learn of the death last night of Lucia Kowaluk, social justice advocate, community activist and pillar of the Milton Park community on the Plateau. —@LucFerrandez

Julien Feldman, co-founder of the Mirror newspaper, first met Kowaluk in the 1980s when he was the paper's news editor.

Over the years, he became friends with her and her husband, Dimitri Rousopoulos.

The couple was always active in their community together, he said, and the three of them partnered on various community projects in the '90s.

Feldman recalled her ability to stay organized as she waged key battles in the community.

"She was very disciplined," he said. "She was very organized and very business-like."

'Very honest. Very direct'

Aki Tchitacov, executive director of Youth Employment Services, worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Kowaluk when she was with the NDG Community Council.

"She was very strong with her principles," he told CBC. "She never compromised on that. She was very consistent. Very honest. Very direct."

Very sad news today. Lucia Kowaluk has died. She was a force for good for Montreal. Lucia participated in many consultations to advocate for more and better social housing for seniors, the homeless and vulnerable persons with <a href="https://twitter.com/TOAdamVaughan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOAdamVaughan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcGarneau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarcGarneau</a>. <a href="https://t.co/YfVhjiEXYv">pic.twitter.com/YfVhjiEXYv</a> —@Margaret_Guest_

She had a master's degree in social work from McGill University and that education provided some "great insights" into her work in the community, he added.

Her death, he said, is a "very big loss. She was a genuinely great person."