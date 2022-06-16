Teen sentenced to 5 years for 2nd-degree murder of Lucas Gaudet in West Island

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years in connection to the death of Lucas Gaudet, also 16, who was stabbed during an altercation outside St. Thomas High School in Montreal's West Island on Feb. 8.

The teen faced second-degree murder for the death of Gaudet and an attempted murder charges in relation to a 15-year-old who was injured in the same altercation. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Tiago Murias confirmed the plea, saying his client has been handed the sentence based on a joint recommendation from both the Crown and defence counsel.

Murias said two years and 10 months will be spent in custody and then the rest under supervision outside of youth detention.

"During the hearing, relatives of the victim addressed the court and we would like to highlight their courage and resilience," said Audrey Roy Cloutier, spokesperson for the Crown.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits any information from being published that would identify the accused.

According to Montreal police, the altercation broke out at around 2:40 p.m. between two groups near the corner of Broadview and John-Fisher avenues.

Gaudet suffered stab wounds to the upper body. The 15-year-old boy was also treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said the suspects and the victims knew each other.