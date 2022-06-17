'It's not just me grieving,' says West Island mom after son's killer sentenced for 2nd-degree murder

Lynne Baudouy, the mother of Lucas Gaudet, unpacks her thoughts and emotions after the sentencing of her son’s killer. The perpetrator was convicted of second-degree murder.

Lynne Baudouy said she doesn't "want people to hold anger in their hearts" against the 16-year-old who killed her son, Lucas Gaudet, who was also 16.

The teen was handed a five-year sentence earlier this week after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits any information from being published that would identify the perpetrator.

He will spend two years and 10 months in custody in youth detention and the rest of the time under supervision in the community.

"I told him, 'Look at yourself in the mirror every night and say Lucas's name,'" said Baudouy. However, she said, "Life has to go on," and she urged other parents never to take their children for granted.

"It's not just me grieving," she said, and talked about how much her five-year-old daughter misses her big brother.

Lucas was stabbed during an altercation outside St. Thomas High School in Montreal's West Island on Feb. 8. A 15-year-old was injured in the same altercation.

According to Montreal police, the altercation broke out at around 2:40 p.m. between two groups of youths, near the corner of Broadview and John-Fisher avenues.

Lucas suffered stab wounds to the upper body and died in hospital. The teen who stabbed him was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said those involved all knew each other.

Watch the above video to learn more about how Baudouy feels about her son's death and the sentencing of his killer.