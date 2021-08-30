After bringing Haitian liqueur into the SAQ, they're now helping others fulfill their business dreams

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Crémas is a celebratory drink from Haiti, commonly used at weddings, first communions and in other moments of celebration. It's typical for families to always have a homemade bottle ready to share.

Usually mothers and grandmothers make the drink, with the recipe passed down from generation to generation.

But, Stevens Charles and Myriam Jean-Baptiste wondered why they couldn't also go out and buy some at the liquor store. So, they got to work trying to change that.

They are now the husband-and-wife duo behind LS Cream — a company bringing cremas to the SAQ. They are now the only Black-owned Quebec liquor company in Quebec's liquor stores.

"There's a lot of gatekeepers," said Charles. "I don't have a grandfather that came before, that can hand me all the secrets to this business."

Charles said that made it even more important to build his own networks. He said a lot of his caucasian friends had friends or family in the liquor business, who could help them get a leg up.

Charles and Jean-Baptiste had to work to get the attention of important people. They also had to be selective about who they would take on as investors.

They eventually made connections at a convention in Las Vegas, where their product won its first award.

"It took a while," said Jean-Baptiste. "But we found some interesting and strategic investors to partner up with."

Now, Charles and Jean-Baptiste are helping others get into the SAQ. They think about the first-generation immigrants who may not have access to those same networks, whom they can lean on to get started.

WATCH | Charles and Jean-Baptiste say perseverance is the key to success:

How a Montreal couple got a foothold in the liquor business with a favourite Haitian drink 10:39 LS Cream is inspired by the beloved Haitian drink Cremas, which is consumed in times of celebration. Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles speak to Catherine Verdon-Diamond about getting their often sold-out product off the ground and into the SAQ. 10:39

"That's part of the evolution of things," said Charles. He wants to help people do things that have never been done before.

Charles and Jean-Baptiste are raising children while taking on this venture. They are grateful they have each other to work on this project.

"I always wanted to work with her," said Charles. "Together, nothing really can stop us."

"We share the same ideas," said Jean-Baptiste. "for the legacy we want to leave for our children."

The Black Changemakers is a special series recognizing individuals who, regardless of background or industry, are driven to create a positive impact in their community. From tackling problems to showing small gestures of kindness on a daily basis, these changemakers are making a difference and inspiring others. Meet all the changemakers here .

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.