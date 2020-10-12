Loyola High School to close for 2 weeks after school community members test positive for COVID-19

Loyola High School is closing its doors for two weeks after multiple members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will begin online distance-learning on Tuesday until at least Oct. 26, the school said in a statement emailed to parents on Sunday.

One student tested positive on Oct. 9, the email said. Since then, the school said it was told more members of the school community also tested positive. The statement did not say how many people in total have tested positive.

"Though [COVID-19] has now directly affected our community, it will not prevent us from moving forward in providing an intentional and positive educational experience — through loving community, deeply rooted in the care and concern for all," the statement said.

While the school is closed, it will be disinfected. Students will be notified when it is safe to come retrieve any school supplies they might have left in the building, which will likely be during the week of Oct. 19, the school said.

On Thursday, Quebec reported there were 1,799 active cases of COVID-19 across public and private schools in the province.